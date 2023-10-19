‘A tough nut to crack’ – Bolton Wanderers vs Northampton Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bolton Wanderers vs Northampton Town prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Bolton Wanderers come into this weekend’s game looking to make up some ground in the League One promotion fight. Ian Evatt’s side fell to defeat against Carlisle United before the break and will be determined to bounce back.

The Trotters were widely tipped to fight it out for automatic promotion this season. However, after 11 games, they sit 6th in the table, seven points behind 2nd placed Oxford United and eight off leaders Portsmouth.

As for Northampton Town, they occupy 19th place having collected 13 points since their rise from League Two.

The Cobblers claimed consecutive wins over Exeter City and Reading before a 1-0 defeat away to Shrewsbury Town in their last game before the international fixtures.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Bolton Wanderers need to get themselves back on track after that surprise home loss to Carlisle United last time out. Another home game against Northampton presents a good chance for them to do so, but the Cobblers will be coming into this one with no fear.

“Jon Brady’s side will be the underdogs and after seeing Carlisle claim a big win on Bolton’s stomping ground, they’ll be hopeful of pulling off a similar feat.

“However, I do think the hosts get back on track here. The visitors can prove a tough nut to crack but Bolton should have enough to break them down. I’ll go for a 2-1 home victory.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Northampton Town prediction: 2-1

Luke Phelps

“This is really the kind of game Bolton need to be winning comfortably if they’re to stand any chance of securing themselves a spot in the top six this season.

“The Trotters have been in decent form but remain somewhat inconsistent in the league, whereas Northampton have been poor of late, albeit with a couple of good wins in their last few games.

“I’m expecting a tough game for both sides, but I’m expecting a Bolton win in the end.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Northampton Town prediction: 2-1