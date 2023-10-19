3 wingers Portsmouth should keep in mind amid John Mousinho’s recent transfer admission

Portsmouth had a busy summer transfer window but John Mousinho has admitted there’s one position he could add to when January comes around.

Portsmouth have had Anthony Scully sidelined for much of this season but with the current crop of wingers on the books, they’ve decided not to move for a free agent despite the fact that Josh Martin continues to train with them.

However, Mousinho has admitted circumstances could mean a winger is on the shopping list this winter. Time will tell if this proves to be the case but if it does, Pompey will need to have some options in mind.

With that said, here are three wingers Portsmouth should consider ahead of January…

Louie Barry – Aston Villa (on loan at Stockport County)

Barry has been in flying form for Stockport County this season, operating as either a winger or striker. He’s notched seven goals and two assists in 13 League Two games and as a result, reports have said Aston Villa could recall him and loan him to a higher league in January.

If that ends up being the case, he could be a great option for Portsmouth to consider.

Yago Santiago – Tottenham Hotspur

Spanish winger Santiago is another young player who could benefit from a winter loan. He’s been in fine form for Spurs’ U21s this season and at the age of 20, the time could be coming for him to get a first taste of senior action.

Santiago can play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder. He’s managed five goals and three assists in five PL2 games this campaign.

Wanya Marcal – Leicester City

Last but not least is Leicester City’s emerging talent Marcal. He caught the eye in pre-season and started two games of the first three games of the Championship season, even netting in a 2-1 win vs Cardiff City.

However, the 21-year-old Portuguese youth international hasn’t made a league appearance since. He’s ready to play first-team football so to give him a shot at that, a winter loan should be looked at.