3 managers Millwall must consider after Gary Rowett’s exit

Millwall have parted company with Gary Rowett and are now in the hunt for a new manager.

Millwall have a big decision to make on who to bring in next. They are currently three points off the Championship play-offs.

The Lions have picked up 15 points from their first 11 games of this season. An away trip to Preston North End awaits them this weekend.

In the meantime, here is a look at three managerial candidates they should consider…

Kevin Muscat

The former Australia international, 50, played for Millwall from 2003 to 2005. He also had spells as a midfielder in his playing days at Crystal Palace, Wolves and Rangers.

Muscat hung up his boots in 2011 and has since delved into the managerial world. He is currently in charge of Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos having previously been at Melbourne City and Sint-Truidense.

John Eustace

Birmingham City made the harsh decision to cut ties with him last week and brought in Wayne Rooney as his replacement. He is now an option for Millwall as they search for Rowett’s replacement.

Eustace, 43, did a steady job with the Blues and steadied the ship at St Andrew’s. His team were sat in 6th position in the table when he was given the chop.

Michael Beale

The 43-year-old is available again and will be weighing up his next move in the game following his recent exit from Rangers. He was a coach at Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa before taking the number one job at QPR in the summer of 2022.

Beale did an impressive job with the R’s during his first few months in charge at the start of the last campaign. However, he left the Hoops to move to Ibrox but his switch up to Scotland didn’t work out in the end.