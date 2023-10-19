3 managers Lincoln City must consider after Mark Kennedy’s exit

Lincoln City are searching for a new manager after cutting ties with Mark Kennedy.

Lincoln City are currently sat in 16th position in the League One table. They have accumulated 15 points from their first 11 games of this season.

The Imps are only five points off the play-offs. An away trip to Fleetwood Town awaits them this weekend.

In the meantime, here is a look at three managerial candidates who they should consider…

Stephen Bradley

The current Shamrock Rovers boss has done an impressive job in the League of Ireland over recent times. Despite only being 38-years-0ld, has been in charge of the Hoops since 2016.

Bradley has guided them to the league title on three occasions in the past. He has won 55.4% of his 314 games in charge so far in his career.

Leam Richardson

He has been weighing up his next move in the game since leaving Wigan Athletic back in November last year. Richardson, who has had a stint in the dugout at Accrington Stanley in the past as well, guided the Latics to the third tier title in 2022.

The 43-year-old did well at the DW Stadium under tricky circumstances and deserves another crack in the Football League somewhere. He spent his playing days as a full-back in the North West with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool.

Danny Cowley

Does Cowley have unfinished business at Lincoln? He guided the Imps from the National League to League One during his time at the LNER Stadium from 2016 to 2019 after they plucked him from Braintree Town.

He was lured away by Huddersfield Town in the Championship and later moved to Portsmouth but hasn’t been able to make an impact at either of his last two teams.