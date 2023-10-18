Wrexham to assess first-team duo ahead of Bradford City clash

Wrexham will assess Anthony Forde and Jacob Mendy ahead of the weekend, as detailed in a report by The Leader.

Wrexham are back in League Two action on Saturday. They face an away trip to Valley Parade to take on Bradford City.

Both Forde and Mendy have been sidelined recently with injuries. However, they are both pushing to return against the Bantams.

In addition, The Leader reports that winger Ryan Barnett is back after serving his three-game suspension. However, midfielder Andy Cannon still has one game left to sit out of following his recent red card.

Wrexham selection news

Forde, 29, has made nine appearances in all competitions this term for Wrexham. Getting him back will be a boost as he injects experience into their ranks.

The winger has played just under 350 games in his career to date having previously been on the books at Wolves, Walsall, Rotherham United and Oxford United. He moved to the Racecourse Ground last year and helped Phil Parkinson’s side win the National League title.

Mendy also played a key part behind the Red Dragons’ promotion from non-league in the last campaign. They landed him from Boreham Wood and he has since adapted well to life in Wales.

The 26-year-old is currently playing in the Football League for the first time. He has chipped in with four assists in his eight league outings so far.

Wrexham have adapted well to the step up a division and are currently sat in 5th position in the table. They are only outside the top three on goal difference.

Parkinson’s men beat Salford City 3-2 last time out after a late winner by Jordan Davies. They will be full of confidence as they take on a Bradford side next who are without a permanent manager.