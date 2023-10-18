Wayne Rooney dealt early Birmingham City blow, transfer target’s club have zero interest in sale

Birmingham City’s interest in Jack Butland has taken a blow with TEAMtalk reporting Rangers have ‘zero interest’ in selling the goalkeeper.

Birmingham City have already been linked with a whole host of players since Wayne Rooney’s appointment. The club’s controversial move to replace the succeeding John Eustace with Rooney has been followed by plenty of speculation, and one man to be linked is ‘keeper Butland.

The 30-year-old Rangers man is a former England teammate of Rooney’s and started his career with the Blues. Butland came through the club’s academy and played 46 times, eventually earning a move to Stoke City.

Now though, after reports of Rooney’s desire to bring Butland back to St. Andrew’s, their early hopes have been dealt a blow.

TEAMtalk reports that Rangers have ‘zero interest’ in selling Butland this winter. For that reason, it would take a ‘sensational offer’ for them to consider letting him go, leaving Birmingham City boss Rooney thoroughly disappointed.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Turning elsewhere?

Butland has a Rangers contract until 2027 and given that he only signed in the summer, it’s not a surprise that Rangers aren’t entertaining interest in his services. He’s been a regular since his arrival too, managing seven clean sheets in 16 outings.

Birmingham City may well want a new goalkeeper this winter though, so Rooney and co may have to turn their attentions elsewhere.

As it stands, the Blues have John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge in their goalkeeping department. The pair are 36 and 33 respectively, so Rooney could be eyeing a more long-term option this winter.

Birmingham City will be busy identifying targets for the January window over the coming months so with this latest development regarding Rangers’ stance, it could be that the Championship club turn their attentions to some other goalkeeping targets.