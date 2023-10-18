Unseen QPR man says he wants to be ‘involved’ in the next few games

QPR new boy Reggie Cannon could be in line to make his QPR debut in the coming fixtures, after featuring in a development squad game yesterday.

QPR’s development squad played Bristol City’s U21s yesterday. The game ended in a 1-0 defeat for the R’s but it saw Cannon make his first appearance in a QPR shirt.

The 25-year-old, 28-time USA international has joined on a free transfer after leaving Portuguese outfit Boavista at the end of last season, with QPR beating a number of teams to his signing.

And speaking to the club after yesterday’s development side game, Cannon said that he’s ready to make his competitive debut for the club.

“I am looking forward to being in that senior shirt, I feel ready to go,” he said.

“Having spoken to the gaffer I want to be involved in whatever way I can in the upcoming games, so I can’t wait for the weekend.

“Being part of the Development Squad on Tuesday was ultimately just about the fitness levels, but I am really looking forward to hopefully making my debut soon and helping this side.”

QPR currently sit in 22nd place of the Championship table and travel to Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Cannon in line for QPR debut?

Cannon looks set to be a hit with QPR fans.

The signing is a very impressive one and credit must go to the club for getting it over the line, and Gareth Ainsworth is surely desperate to get Cannon in the XI.

Ziyad Larkeche replaced Osman Kakay in defence last time out but expect Cannon to slot straight in at right-back, or potentially play as one of three central defenders.

He’ll give the team a much-needed boost during this tough patch of form, and he could even be in line to feature against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Kick off is at 3pm.