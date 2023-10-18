Trusted reporter offers insight into Watford’s winter deal for 22-year-old after key figure’s exit

Watford’s former boss Slaven Bilic felt the winter move for right-back Joao Ferreira was ‘not required’, as per a new report from The Athletic.

Watford have had some tough spells over recent seasons. Between the chopping and changing of managers and underwhelming recruitment, it’s not exactly been a club moving forward on a united front since their relegation to the Championship.

The hope would have been that the appointment of a new technical director in the form of Ben Manga in December 2022 could help push the Hornets forward again. However, earlier this month, it was confirmed that he would be leaving Vicarage Road.

Now, a fresh insight into the winter signing of Portuguese right-back Ferreira has emerged, highlighting an early divide in opinion.

Adam Leventhal of The Athletic states that in January, Manga and co were allowed to bring in two players. Henrique Araujo arrived on loan while Ferreira was signed on a permanent basis. And, while then manager Bilic backed the Araujo move, it is said he felt the signing of 22-year-old right-back Ferreira was ‘not required’.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Moving on

Of course, Bilic has been long gone and Manga has now head for the exit door too. With Valerien Ismael now in charge and being backed with a new contract despite their struggles, Watford will be determined to push on in the coming weeks and months.

Ferreira only played five times for the Hornets last season before being sent to sister club Udinese on loan. There, he has played eight tines, starting in Serie A twice.

He’s on a long-term deal at Vicarage Road so there’s still time for him to forge a career for himself at Watford. However, despite the contract until 2027, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up heading elsewhere, with the Hornets often overseeing a large turnover in players.