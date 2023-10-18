‘They need to be careful’ – Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to mount a push up the Championship table upon the return from the international break. They defeated QPR 4-0 away from home before the internationals, ending a run of four consecutive defeats.

As a result of their poor run, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side sit in a disappointing 17th. They’ve got the players in their ranks to rise up the Championship though and push for the play-offs again.

As for Cardiff City, they occupy 8th after exceeding expectations under Erol Bulut. The Bluebirds lost and drew their last two games before the break, stunting their momentum somewhat after an impressive run.

The South Welsh outfit have had struggles on the road though, winning once in their five away outings.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Blackburn Rovers have already shown us what they can do against Cardiff City. They defeated Bulut’s side 5-2 at home in the EFL Cup, so the aim will be to pull off a similar feat again.

“And, I reckon they’ll do just that. With Arnor Sigurdsson fit and firing, Rovers look to have gained a real asset and he could find himself in and amongst the actions again here.

“Cardiff have shown they can be a really good outfit on their day but they need to be careful they don’t start to slide down the table. Another defeat here will come as a blow, but I think it’ll be closer than the cup game was.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City prediction: 3-2

Luke Phelps

“I thought these two teams would be at opposite ends of the table this season. But I didn’t think Cardiff would be the ones challenging for a place in the top six.

“Blackburn have been poor but they got a much-needed win before the break, so I think Rovers will start to turn a corner in the run in to New Year.

“Cardiff’s away form hasn’t been great this season either, so I’m leaning towards Blackburn for this one.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City prediction: 2-1