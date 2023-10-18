‘The favourites here’ – Bristol City vs Coventry City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bristol City vs Coventry City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Bristol City welcome Coventry City to Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon, in a battle between the 13th and 14th placed sides in the Championship.

The Robins are the ones in 14th. They’ve lost three of their last four in the league, with the last being a 2-1 defeat away at Leeds United before the international break.

The Sky Blues meanwhile have now lost just once since the opening day of the season, winning two of their last three before the break and drawing with Norwich City in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“In terms of the league table, these two are very evenly-matched. But in terms of form, I think Coventry are the favourites here.

“They’re really starting to put points on the board after a tough start and this two-week break will have only been beneficial to Mark Robins, who’ll have had a chance to get his new players settled in further.

“Bristol City are a force, but not so much at Ashton Gate this season, so I’ll tip the Sky Blues to nick a win in this one.”

Bristol City vs Coventry City prediction: 1-2

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

James Ray

“Coventry have stayed a tough team to beat in their slightly slow start but now, it looks like they’re gathering steam. They’d gone four games without defeat prior to the break and given Bristol City’s poor home form, they should be hopeful of getting at least a point here.

“I can see them claiming all three though. They’ve certainly got the players to fight it out towards the top end of the Championship this season and with the break done, I think they’ll start to prove that to the masses.

“Bristol City might be hopeful of holding off the hosts but I don’t think they’ll have enough to get anything from this.”

Bristol City vs Coventry City prediction: 1-2