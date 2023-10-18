Striker eyed: Ipswich Town transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Ipswich Town have adapted with ease to the step up a division following their promotion from League One.

Ipswich Town are sat in 2nd position in the Championship table. They have picked up 28 points from their first 11 games.

The Tractor Boys are two points behind league leaders Leicester City and eight above 3rd place Preston North End. They face Rotherham United away this Friday.

Ipswich were believed to be interested in Coventry City striker Matt Godden in the summer, as detailed in a report by DerbyshireLive.

He has opened up about the transfer links since the end of the transfer window, as per CoventryLive:”At the end of the day that’s part of football. I was coming into the last year of my contract and there’s always going to be talk around players who are in that situation. But when the talks had started with the football club it was a matter of days before it was sorted, so that was all just brushed under the carpet and that was that.”

Tawanda Chirewa left Portman Road to sign for Premier League side Wolves last month. The 19-year-old played three first-team appearances but decided to leave for a new chapter in his career at Molineux.

Defender Brooklyn Kabongolo, who was released by the Tractor Boys at the end of the last campaign, has since been snapped up by Southend United.

The 20-year-old was initially signed by Billericay Town but is now on the books at Roots Hall. His deal with McKenna’s side expired in late June and he wasn’t offered an extension.

Ipswich have managed to secure a new contract with highly-rated midfielder Tom Taylor. He penned professional terms for the first time and has committed his future until 2025 at least.

The 17-year-old has been with his current club since the age of 10. He has since risen up through the academy ranks.

The Irish Mirror claim the East Anglian outfit are keen on Shelbourne striker Gavin Hodgins. However, they aren’t the only team in the frame for the League of Ireland ace with Hull City and AZ Alkmaar also mentioned as potential suitors.