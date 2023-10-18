Star wanted by Championship, L1 clubs: Mansfield Town transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Mansfield Town have enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2023/24 season, maintaining an unbeaten record in League Two.

Mansfield Town have won five and drawn eight in 13 League Two games thus far. As a result of their impressive form, the Stags sit in 3rd place and will be hopeful of closing the gap to leaders Stockport County in the coming weeks.

Nigel Clough made some statement signings in the summer but on the whole, their business was pretty shrewd. As a result of their strong performances, one star man has drawn admiring glances since the end of the transfer window though.

Attacking midfielder Davis Keillor-Dunn has been at the centre of everything good from Mansfield Town this season, notching eight goals and two assists in 13 league outings.

That form has reportedly caught the eyes of Hull City, Millwall, Plymouth Argyle, QPR, Rotherham United, Blackpool, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers ahead of January.

Loaned out man Jacob Tuft has returned from his stint with Dunkirk FC after joining them on deadline day. Owen Mason, another Mansfield Town academy ‘keeper, is due to return from Wexford at the end of November too. He’s impressed there, managing four clean sheets and conceding only eight in 10 games.

James Perch, who left Mansfield Town in the summer, has also landed a new club since the window closed too. The experienced defender penned a deal with non-league outfit Ilkeston Town to continue his playing career.

Regarding incomings since deadline day, there haven’t been any players signed.

However, Clough explained shortly after the window closed that free agents would be considered. Liam Loughlan, formerly of Salford City, trialled with Mansfield Town in September but remains without a club.

Next up for Mansfield Town is a home clash against Forest Green Rovers as they look to extend their impressive unbeaten run to 14 League Two games.