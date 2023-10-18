QPR chief Lee Hoos gives verdict on Gareth Ainsworth and shares key reason why the club hired him

QPR Chief Executive Officer Lee Hoos says that he expects the club to improve under boss Gareth Ainsworth.

QPR are in 22nd place of the Championship table after the opening 11 games of the campaign.

Many expected the R’s to struggle this season and they are; they’ve won just two games all season and look destined to be fighting for survival under Ainsworth.

The former QPR player and now manager has come under increasing criticism from fans. His side are playing poor football and it comes almost exactly a year since they were topping the Championship table under Michael Beale.

But QPR CEO Hoos has suggested that Ainsworth retains the backing of the board, with the club having hired the 50-year-old for his ability to adapt to different situations and what not.

Speaking to The Athletic, Hoos said:

“One of the reasons we hired Gareth was that he can adapt, innovate and try new things. He did something different for Blackburn, which didn’t work out. But he’ll go back, address that, and he’s done some different things in training the last couple of weeks. I would expect to see us spring forward.”

QPR under Ainsworth

It seems like QPR need a miracle to beat the drop this season.

Ainsworth is obviously a fondly remembered player and a very nice person. But it seems like he’s trying to learn the ins and outs of the modern game whilst on the job, and with poor backing from the hierarchy, it’s a recipe for relegation.

The R’s still have some good players and many would argue that they have the firewpower to stay in the league. The club though needs a manager with the innovative ideas and tactics; someone like a Beale, for example.

QPR return to action away at Huddersfield Town in the Championship this weekend.