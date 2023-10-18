Portsmouth star shares the demand John Mousinho made of him upon replacing Danny Cowley

Portsmouth are flying under John Mousinho, and the form of striker Colby Bishop has been vital to their impressive unbeaten run.

Portsmouth recruited Bishop in the summer of 2022, bringing him in from Accrington Stanley. He was a talisman for John Coleman’s side but with Pompey, the 26-year-old has really taken himself to a new level.

Bishop has 32 goals in 66 games for the club, managing eight in 12 this season. While maintaining his own impressive form, Mousinho’s Portsmouth side are top of the table, boasting an unbeaten League One run that stretches back to March.

The striker was in impressive form under former boss Danny Cowley and after continuing in his goalscoring ways under Mousinho, Bishop has shared what the manager told him upon his arrival in January.

As quoted by The Athletic, the Portsmouth star revealed Mousinho directed him to play as he did against him while he was a player at Oxford United. He said:

“When he came in, he just said that he wants me to play the way that I did against him.

“I can be a handful when I’m on it so he wants me to stay in the box and do what I’m best at, which is scoring goals. He breathes a lot of confidence into me.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Firing Portsmouth to promotion?

There’s a lot of time to go in this season of course, but Portsmouth are looking good value for their pre-season tag as promotion contenders. They recruited well over the summer and kept key goalscorer Bishop, who has been influential so far this campaign.

The hope will be that he can make the rise at Fratton Park but if the promotion bid doesn’t pan out as hoped, you’d fancy Bishop’s chances of making the step up to the Championship himself.

A rise to the second-tier would mark a remarkable rise from non-league football to one of the continent’s most competitive divisions after leaving Notts County at a young age.