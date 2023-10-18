Port Vale close to signing free agent after Blackpool and Southampton trials

Port Vale are close to signing free agent midfielder Adeteye Gbadehan, reports Tom Bogert.

Port Vale are poised to land the youngster to bolster their options in the middle of the park. They are currently sat in 11th place in the League One table.

Gbadehan, 19, is currently available and has been weighing up his next move in the game. Fellow third tier side Blackpool have taken a look at him on trial recently, as per reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

The Athletic journalist Bogert has reported on X that Southampton and Brentford have also looked at him. However, he is now ‘nearing’ a switch to Vale Park.

Port Vale close to deal

Port Vale could see Gbadehan as a long-term option to their midfield department. He has time on his time and has the potential to grow and develop in the future.

The fact Southampton and Brentford have both considered signing him suggests he is a player who is highly thought of.

Gbadehan, who stands at 6ft 3inc, has previously played for Future SC Monarchs in America and helped them win the Dallas Cup in 2021. However, he decided not to stay with the MLS-affiliated academy and instead chose to try his luck in England.

Port Vale had a break from league action this past weekend due to international call-ups. They lost 2-0 away at table toppers Portsmouth in their last outing and will be eager to bounce back.

The Valiants take on Stevenage away this Saturday as they look to return to winning ways. Andy Crosby’s side have lost their last three outings but are still only three points off the play-offs after picking up 17 points from their first 12 matches so far in this campaign.