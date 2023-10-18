Pair head out the exit door: Exeter City transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Exeter City are sat in 12th position in the table after the first 12 games of the new season.

Exeter City have picked up 16 points so far this term. They are four points off the League One play-offs.

Gary Caldwell’s side play this Saturday against his former club Wigan Athletic. His team had a break from the action this past weekend due to international call-ups.

According to a report by the Express, scouts from Arsenal were in attendance at Exeter’s Papa John’s Trophy clash against fellow third tier outfit Reading last month. Both sides had a host of youngsters playing.

Caldwell said in early September that he would look into the free agent market for potential additions following the end of the transfer window. He brought in 10 new faces over the summer but his squad is still small.

The ex-Partick Thistle and Chesterfield manager told DevonLive: “We still have a desire to improve and have a couple of options of unattached players so we will keep looking, but it is where we are. We are doing extremely well with a small squad and need to get bodies in to support the players.

“We will look at unattached players but it has to be the right player and we won’t do it for the sake of it. They will have to buy into the mentality and want to improve every single day and we will bring those characters in should they be available.”

Exeter striker Sonny Cox has been given the green light to leave on loan and join Yeovil Town. The 19-year-old has risen up through the youth ranks at St James Park and has made 32 appearances for the first-team already in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

He has now linked up with the Glovers until January. The teenager has also had spells in the past at Weston-super-Mare and Bath City in non-league to gain experience.

Mitch Beardmore has been shipped out to Tavistock on a temporary basis. The 18-year-old was handed his first professional contract earlier this year.

He has played four times for the Grecians’ senior team so far this term. However, he will now be looking to get plenty more game time under his belt in the Southern League Premier Division South.

In other news, Aston Villa loan goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo has said he is loving life with Exeter. The Finland international has said, as per DevonLive: “I have loved being here, enjoyed this the most I have ever enjoyed and have loved every minute. The fans have been really welcoming, and given me a platform to develop as a person and a footballer and I will get better and develop every game I play and I couldn’t have wished for a better welcome.”