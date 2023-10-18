Pair attracting interest: Reading transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Reading have endured a tricky start to life under Ruben Selles following their relegation from the Championship.

Reading are currently sat in 22nd position in the League One table. They have picked up six points from their first 11 games.

The Royals are five points from safety. They are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

According to a report by the Express, Arsenal scouts have been keeping tabs on young Reading pair Tyler Bindon and Caylan Vickers. Representatives from the Gunners were said to be in attendance in the Papa John’s Trophy clash against fellow third tier outfit Exeter City last month.

Bindon, 18, made the switch to England over the summer having previously been on the books at Los Angeles FC in MLS. Meanwhile, Vickers, also 18, has risen up through the youth ranks at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and has scored twice in 13 first-team games so far.

Winger Junior Hoilett, who cut ties with the Royals at the end of the last campaign when his contract expired, has been snapped up by Vancouver Whitecaps. The 33-year-old trained with Huddersfield Town during pre-season, as per Football League World.

The Canada international, who has made 60 caps for his country, made 62 appearances during his time in Berkshire and scored four goals. He has also had spells in England in the past at Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Cardiff City.

Reading let goalkeeper Matthew Rowley join Beaconsfield Town on loan until January. The stopper has risen up through the academy and was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some more experience.

In other news, former Royals striker Sam Baldock has retired aged 34.