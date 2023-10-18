‘Only getting better’ – Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Strugglers Rotherham United welcome high-flyers Ipswich Town on Friday night, for what will be another very difficult outing for the home side.

Matt Taylor’s Millers have won just one league game all season and have take only two points from their last six league outings, with their last being a 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Ipswich Town meanwhile are up in 2nd place of the Championship table. Kieran McKenna’s side have won nine of their opening 11 league fixtures and are now unbeaten in their last seven, winning six of those after beating Preston 4-2 last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Rotherham have undoubtedly struggled. But they’re exactly the kind of team that can give teams like Ipswich an upset.

“They held Preston earlier in the season and kickstarted their downfall, and after a good result at Southampton last time out, the Millers may fancy their chances of an upset in this one too.

“But Ipswich are so in form right now that it’s difficult to see anything but an away win here. They’re blowing teams away and only getting better as the season goes on.

“I’ll have to say Ipswich win here.”

Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town prediction: 1-3

James Ray

“Rotherham’s bright moments have been too few and far between this season and with Ipswich Town looking as good as they have, I can’t see anything other than an away win here.

“The Millers have shown before that they’re capable of a surprise or two in front of their home faithful. They’ll need to be at the top of their game to get something from this tough, as Town are showing no signs of slowing.

“Time will tell if the visitors can maintain their fantastic start over the course of the full season but they should claim another win. I’ll go for 2-0 to Ipswich.”

Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town prediction: 0-2