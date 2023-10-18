‘On borrowed time’ – Huddersfield Town vs QPR prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Huddersfield Town vs QPR prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town welcome strugglers QPR to the John Smith’s Stadium this weekend, for what is a crunch match for both sides.

Darren Moore is now in charge of the Terriers and he’s yet to claim a win after four games at the helm, though his side have only tasted defeat once in those four outings.

Gareth Ainsworth in the opposite dugout meanwhile have seen his side win just two of their opening 11 Championship fixtures, with the R’s down in 22nd place of the table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Huddersfield have been fairly solid under Moore. Yes, they’re yet to win, but draws against the likes of Coventry City and Ipswich Town are impressive enough, so they’ll certainly fancy their chances against a poor QPR side.

“The R’s look to be without a hope this season and Ainsworth seems to be on borrowed time, with another defeat in this one bound to pile yet more pressure on his shoulders.

“And to be honest, I really can’t see QPR claiming a win here, or anything for that matter.”

Huddersfield Town vs QPR prediction: 1-0

James Ray

“Although QPR are in pretty dismal form, this does feel like a pretty tough one to call. Both of the visitors’ wins this season have come away from home and with Huddersfield Town in the relegation fight as well, Ainsworth and co will see this as a winnable game.

“Moore will be determined to get a first Terriers win on the board though, and a home game against QPR is about as good a chance as he’ll get.

“This will probably be a pretty cagey game and while I feel it could go either way, I’ll back the hosts to win 2-1.”

Huddersfield Town vs QPR prediction: 2-1