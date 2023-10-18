Norwich City vs Leeds United: 5 players who could dictate the game as Farke returns to Carrow Road

Leeds United take on Norwich City in the Championship this weekend.

Leeds United are now managed by a very familiar face at Carrow Road in Daniel Farke.

The two-time Championship title-winner with Norwich City took charge of Leeds in the summer and currently sees his side sitting in 5th place of the table, compared to the Canaries in 7th.

David Wagner is the man in the Norwich dugout now, and after a strong start to the season, his side have won just one of their last six in all competitions.

It promises to be an exciting game between two play-off chasers, and here we look at five players who could dictate the game on Saturday…

Ethan Ampadu

The Leeds summer signing have been a shining light for Farke this season. He’s really showcasing his quality in midfield, making tackles and passes, and controlling the game from the middle of the park.

Ampadu could quite literally dictate the game from the middle of the pitch on Saturday.

Jonathan Rowe

Norwich City’s in form attacker has drawn admiring glances from the Premier League during this month’s international break, having scored six in 11 league outings so far this season.

His pace can really cause damage in between the midfield and defensive lines of opposition teams, so the likes of Ampadu will have to keep a close eye on Rowe on Saturday.

Crysencio Summerville

Norwich have a fairly experience backline, but if it’s lacking one thing – particular in the middle – it’s a bit of pace.

So the likes of Crysencio Summerville could be pivotal on Saturday’s game. His pace and forward-thinking could give the likes of Shane Duffy and Ben Gibson a nightmare afternoon; Duffy especially after playing 180 minutes of football during the international break.

Angus Gunn

Leeds like to attack. In their last outing vs Bristol City they had 17 shots on goal, with seven of those on target but only two of those eventually going in.

Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn could be a busy player on Saturday; he’s a very experienced goalkeeper who’s had a good spell in the last two years or so, though Leeds will certainly put his credentials to the test.

Joel Piroe

Of course, there has to be a mention for Leeds’ top scorer Joel Piroe.

The Dutchman has already scored five goals for Leeds and whether he’s playing as a no.10 or as a no.9. he’ll no doubt have a say in Saturday’s game, and he could well be on the scoresheet again.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.