Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City: 5 players who could dictate the game as Rooney faces Carrick

Middlesbrough take on Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend.

Middlesbrough’s clash with Birmingham City was setting up to be an intriguing one even before the Blues decided to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney.

The visitors sit 6th in the Championship having made an impressive start to the season under Eustace. However, the Blues parted ways with their succeeding boss in order to bring in Rooney, who makes his bow for the club against a former teammate in Michael Carrick.

Middlesbrough endured a tough start with no wins in seven but after four straight victories, they’ve risen to 16th and are starting to look like the team many thought they’d be prior to the season’s start.

It’s setting up to be an exciting tie, but just who could dictate the game this weekend?

Isaiah Jones

Jones was in and out of Carrick’s Middlesbrough team somewhat in the early stages of the season but in recent wins over Cardiff City and Sunderland, he’s been fantastic on the right. He’s notched two goals and an assist in his last two games.

In this vein of form, Jones is just about undroppable and could be crucial against Birmingham City.

Siriki Dembele

Siriki Dembele is the type of player who can take any game by the scruff of the neck in an instant. His direct dribbling and electric pace on the wing is a constant danger and keeping him quiet will be key for Boro if they’re to find success.

If he can find his groove early though, it could be a long day at the office for Middlesbrough’s full-backs.

Hayden Hackney

Middlesbrough midfielder Hackney has arguably been the club’s best player this season. His stock is increasing with every passing week and it feels like a matter of time before a top team takes note.

His composure and comfort on the ball combined with his willingness to take calculated gambles in possession is vital to Carrick’s side when they look to move up the pitch.

Dion Sanderson

Sanderson’s role in the Birmingham City side became increasingly important under Eustace, becoming club captain after his permanent signing. Middlesbrough have some exciting and lively attacking players, so Sanderson will have a big part to play in keeping them quiet.

If on his game, he’s the sort of figure who can galvanise his teammates and lead by example from the back.

Riley McGree

It remains to be seen whether or not McGree is fit to feature after he was missed the Sunderland win and withdrew from the Australia squad. However, if fit, he’ll have an important role to play on the left.

He’s been one of this season’s standout players and having him fit again would be a huge boost.