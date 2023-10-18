Leeds United on EA FC 24: Highest-rated players, fastest, best finishers and more

Leeds United are back in the Championship. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have good players anymore.

Despite selling and loaning some expensive players in the summer, Leeds United under Daniel Farke still have a very competitive team, with some key players having remained at the club since relegation.

The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, and Georginio Rutter all remain despite summer interest, with their side currently sitting in 5th place of the Championship table after the opening 11 games of the season.

And with the release of EA FC 24 at the end of last month, we take a look to see how they rate Leeds United’s player this season…

Best finisher at Leeds United?

Joel Piroe is Leeds’ top scorer in the Championship right now with five goals to his name. And it’s the Dutchman who boasts the best shooting stat coming in at 76, followed Patrick Bamford who’s got a shooting stat of 73.

Who is the fastest player?

Few Leeds fans will be surprised to see that Dan James comes in as Leeds’ fastest player on EA FC 24, with a blistering stat of 93 pace.

He’s closely followed by the likes of Summerville (89), Djed Spence (88), and Gnonto (86), giving Leeds a pretty rapid team on EA FC.

Who is the strongest?

On the whole, Leeds’ physical ratings on the new EA FC are relatively low.

The Leeds players with the highest physicality rating on the game are Pascal Struijk and Charlie Cresswell, both coming at 77, though there’s a handful of players with 73 ratings in Karl Darlow, Junior Firpo, Joe Rodon, Luke Ayling, and Glen Kamara, whilst Bamford ranks just above them at 74.

And who is the highest-rated Leeds player?

Leeds have three players with a rating of 75, making them the club’s highest-rated players on the game; Bamford, James, and Illan Meslier.

But the Whites then have eight players with ratings of 74; Ethan Ampadu, Liam Cooper, Darlow, Firpo, Gnonto, Piroe, Rodon, and Spence.

Leeds United are back in Championship action with a trip to Farke’s old stomping ground Norwich City this weekend.