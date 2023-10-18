‘It’s amazing’ – Portsmouth star Bishop voices support for former club Notts County amid League Two success

Portsmouth star Colby Bishop is supporting former club Notts County from afar as they bid for success upon their return to the EFL.

Portsmouth are marching on in their bid for promotion from League One and talisman Bishop is at the forefront of their push. He’s netted eight goals in 12 games this season, firing John Mousinho’s side to the top of the table.

The 26-year-old has come a long way since the early days of his career too. Born in Nottingham, Bishop started out in Notts County’s youth academy and played four times for the first-team but despite impressing in the U21s, he was let go in 2016 and dropped into non-league football.

Bishop starred there before earning his move to Accrington Stanley, where he ultimately impressed and landed a switch to Portsmouth.

Now though, despite being seven years removed from his Notts County exit, the Portsmouth man is still supporting them from the south coast. As quoted by The Athletic, Bishop had this to say on his former club:

“It’s amazing to see Notts County doing really well now and I hope they carry on.

“At the time I was there, it didn’t really have a solid foundation as a club because there was a lot going on behind the scenes.”

Aiming high

After rising from the National League in impressive fashion, Notts County are looking to maintain their momentum and continue rising up the leagues. They stand in good stead to do so too after their strong start, sitting 2nd after 13 games.

As Portsmouth man Bishop highlighted, the Magpies have had some tough times in recent years, so there’s plenty of people willing them in on their bid to keep pushing through the leagues in the coming years.

Luke Williams’ County side will be determined to bounce back to winning ways after a comprehensive defeat to local rivals Mansfield Town last time out. Next up is a clash with Gillingham, so they’ll be in four another challenging game.