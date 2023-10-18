Huddersfield Town cast eyes over free agent after Aston Villa exit

Huddersfield Town are taking a look at DJ Sturridge on trial following his exit from Aston Villa, as confirmed on their X account.

Huddersfield Town are casting their eyes over the free agent. The attacker played for the Championship‘s side B team on Tuesday afternoon.

Sturridge, 22, cut ties with Aston Villa at the end of last season. His contract with the Premier League outfit expired at the end of June and they made the tough decision not to hand him a new one.

He has since been weighing up his next move in the game. The Terriers’ development squad gave him some minutes against Bolton Wanderers as they drew 3-3.

Huddersfield eyeing youngster

Huddersfield could see Sturridge as a potential long-term option for them at the John Smith’s Stadium. He would be a relatively risk-free addition on a free transfer if they decide to hand him a deal.

The forward isn’t the only player who the Terriers have kept tabs on over recent times. They have looked at Kallum Cesay and Stephen Padrao as well, as per their official club website, with the latter featuring again against Bolton.

Sturridge rose up through the academy ranks at Aston Villa and was a regular for the Midlands club at various youth levels. He played for their U18’s before making the step up into their U23s.

However, he never made a senior appearance for the top flight outfit due to the abundance of top quality options that they have at their disposal in his position, hence why he left Villa Park in the summer.

The player will be hoping to show Huddersfield what he can do as he hunts for a new home with the length of his trial spell yet to be known.