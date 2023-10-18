‘He’s in a better position’ – Wayne Rooney’s ex-Manchester United teammate delivers verdict on Birmingham City appointment

Birmingham City’s managerial job will give new boss Wayne Rooney the platform to improve in the dugout, ex-Manchester United teammate Michael Silvestre has said.

Birmingham City’s move to sack John Eustace and Wayne Rooney has had the football world talking. Many believe the decision was extremely harsh on Eustace given he took the club to 6th in the Championship table, while many are excited to see what ex-Derby County boss Rooney can do with the opportunity.

There’s no doubt that expectation is high among Blues supporters though. After the club took the gamble to part ways with a succeeding Eustace, the demand is that Rooney can keep them at this level at the very least.

Now, one of Rooney’s former teammates has delivered his verdict on the situation.

Mikael Silvestre, who played alongside the Birmingham City boss at Manchester United, has said the St. Andrew’s post is a great chance for Rooney to develop and grow in the dugout now that he’s in a better position to the one he was in at Pride Park.

Speaking to GGRecon, he said:

“I don’t follow Birmingham City, so I can only speak about Wayne as a professional.

“Ever since he first kicked a football, Wayne’s been passionate about the sport. He’s not new to management and he’s already managed in the Championship, which is a very difficult league in general, with Derby County, where he had to deal with points deductions, so at least he’s in a better position now with Birmingham City.

“The Championship is a very tough league and if you have to go through the play-offs, then it can be a very long season, but this job gives Wayne the platform to grow and improve as a manager.

“I’m sure he will embrace working in England again and work hard to achieve success with Birmingham City. His coaching staff, which includes Ashley Cole and my former teammate John O’Shea, will play a big part too and they will need to help Wayne as he’s still a young manager. They need to work hard as a team if they’re to achieve their objectives at the club.”

A chance for Rooney

There’s no doubting that this is a huge opportunity for Rooney, and he will need to deliver. Birmingham City are an ambitious club under their new ownership and given the trajectory they were on under Eustace, he needs to prove that the Blues were right in their decision to bring him in.

The former Manchester United man comes into the job off the back of an underwhelming time at D.C. United. He performed well in tough circumstances at Derby County, but he’s now at a club where the aim will be to fight it out for promotion, either this year or in the future.

Birmingham City face Middlesbrough this weekend, with Rooney debuting in the Blues’ management role against another former teammate in Michael Carrick.