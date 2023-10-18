‘He bullies defenders’ – Lincoln City man praised by current loan teammate

“Touch wood, if he stays away from injuries, then he is capable of going right to the top.”

Lincoln man catching the eye

Lincoln gave the prospect the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some more experience under his belt.

He has since adapted well to life at Walsall and is becoming a key player for them at the top end of the pitch. He has made 12 appearances for the Midlands outfit in all competitions to date and has chipped in with five goals.

Draper was on the books at Derby County before switching to his parent club in 2021. The forward has since made 12 appearances during his time with the Imps, finding the net once.

He was loaned out for the first time to Gainsborough Trinity in non-league to boost his development. He then linked up with Drogheda United last term and found the net eight times in 22 outings for the League of Ireland outfit.

Lincoln will see him as one for the future and the prospect of him returning on the back of a decent campaign in the league below is exciting for Mark Kennedy’s side.

They are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Fleetwood Town. Meanwhile, Walsall and Draper have a trip to Newport County tomorrow night.