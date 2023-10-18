Goalkeeper exit: Oxford United transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Oxford United have made an impressive start to the new season under Liam Manning.

Oxford United are currently sat in 2nd place in the League One table behind Portsmouth. They are only a point behind John Mousinho’s side with a game in hand.

The U’s are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Blackpool. They then face Wigan Athletic away next Tuesday.

Oxford were dealt a blow at the start of September when goalkeeper Fraser Barnsley left the Kassam Stadium. He was snapped up by Premier League side Everton and agreed a two-year deal with the Toffees running until the summer of 2025.

The 18-year-old, who was a regular for the U’s at various youth levels, rose up through their academy ranks. The stopper also had loan spells away in non-league at Welling United and Evesham United to get some experience under his belt.

Manning’s side swooped to land striker Cameron Cooper on a free transfer following his exit from Rangers at the end of the last campaign. His contract expired in late June and the Gers made the tough decision not to extend his stay in Scotland.

Cooper, 18, was on the books at Partick Thistle before spending two years with the Scottish Premiership giants. He was a regular for their B team in the Scottish Lowland League.

Oxford have let youngster Joshua Johnson head back to Dartford on loan to get some more game time. The 19-year-old spent time with the National League South outfit in the last campaign and has now returned there.

He joined his parent club back in 2020 having previously played for Fulham. The midfielder has since made five appearances in all competitions.

Elsewhere, ex-Oxford striker Sam Baldock has retired aged 34. Ipswich Town loan man Kyle Edwards has been ruled out for two months with a hamstring injury.