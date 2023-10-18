Gillingham coach provides managerial latest ahead of Notts County clash

Gillingham youth boss Mark Moss has said the coaching team are taking it ‘day by day’ as the club search for a new manager.

Gillingham’s U18s chief has been helping out with Keith Millen since Neil Harris’ exit. The League Two side are currently weighing up their options.

They were in Kent Senior Cup action last night against Maidstone United away. However, they rested their senior players and ended up losing 2-0.

Moss provided this update on the managerial situation after the match, as per a report by KentOnline: “It is all hands to the pump, you just go with it for now. The mood (in the first team) has been good (since Saturday’s defeat against Walsall), it has been positive and we know we need to react.

“In terms of what is going on with the management situation, we take it day by day and we will deal with it the best we can. We will keep doing the best job we can.”

Gillingham latest

Gillingham need to ensure that they get their appointment right as they look to gain promotion to League One. Harris’ sacking was seen as harsh by many around the Football League, especially with the club sat in the play-off positions at the time.

Millen is an experienced stand-in coach though and will take their upcoming fixture against 2nd place Notts County this weekend along with Moss if nothing changes in the meantime. He has managed the likes of Bristol City and Carlisle United in the past.

The Gills had a busy summer but all their new players seemed to gel together well in the early stages of this season. They came flying out of the blocks under Harris and won 1-0 away at Stockport County on the opening day.

They are now 7th in the table and a point inside the top seven following their loss away at Walsall last time out.

Gillingham have been strong at home so far this term and have lost just once in five outings at Priestfield so will be confident ahead of their match against Notts County.