‘Dwindled a bit’ – Hull City vs Southampton prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Hull City vs Southampton prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Hull City welcome Southampton in the Championship this weekend, with both sides looking to move up into the top six with a win.

The Tigers currently sit in 9th place of the table and level on points with Southampton in 10th. Liam Rosenior’s side are without a win in three and have won just one of their last six in the league.

Russell Martin’s Saints meanwhile are three unbeaten, winning two of those, after suffering four-straight defeats in the league in what’s been a mixed season so far.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is a very interesting game. Hull’s early momentum and optimism seems to have dwindled a bit, but they remain in a very good position and a win here would put a lot of wind in their sails.

“Southampton showed some improvements going into the break and they’ve got a good away record this season, so I think they might fancy their chances this weekend.

“I reckon this one will end as a draw, but it should be a good game.”

Hull City vs Southampton prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“After finding a bit of form again before the break, Southampton need to kick on. This isn’t like the previous jobs Martin has had when he’s been going against the odds somewhat, he’s got a squad more than capable of winning promotion from this league and they have to start showing that on a regular basis.

“Hull City will be a tricky game though. They’ve drawn their last four at home, so the Saints will be up against a team that is tough to get the better of.

“However, I do think Martin and Southampton are going to start picking up some steam now. Hull could be the first to see that first hand. I’m going for an away win.”

Hull City vs Southampton prediction: 1-2