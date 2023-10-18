Championship interest in player: Cheltenham Town transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Cheltenham Town have had a tough start to the new season and are sat bottom of the table.

Cheltenham Town are winless in their opening 12 League One matches. They are nine points from safety.

The Robins are already on their second manager of the campaign after deciding to part company with Wade Elliott. Former Bristol Rovers and Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke was brought in to replace him.

Cheltenham let midfielder Adulai Sambu leave on loan for Hungerford Town last month. The 19-year-old, who is from Portugal, was given the green light to link up with the Southern Premier League South side to get some more experience under his belt.

The youngster has made six first-team appearances for his parent club in all competitions to date. He has also had temporary spells away from the Completely-Suzuki Stadium in the past at Cirencester Town, Redditch United and Stratford Town in the past to get some game time.

Striker Christian Norton, who cut ties with the Robins at the end of the last campaign, has been looked at by League Two promotion hopefuls Stockport County. The Hatters played the attacker in a Cheshire Cup clash against Tranmere Rovers last month, as per their official X account.

The ex-Wales youth international, 22, remains a free agent and will be weighing up his options. He has played for the likes of Southampton and Stoke City in the past.

Birmingham City have been casting their eyes over an unnamed Cheltenham player over recent times. That’s according to GloucestershireLive reporter Jon Palmer on X, who claims the Blues are ‘closely tracking’ someone.

It remains to be seen whether the change of manager at St Andrew’s will change the situation. They parted company with John Eustace last week and have brought in Wayne Rooney.