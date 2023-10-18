‘Certainly improving’ – Charlton Athletic vs Reading prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Charlton Athletic vs Reading prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Charlton Athletic welcome Reading in League One this weekend, with Addicks boss Michael Appleton looking to continue his unbeaten start to life at The Valley.

He’s now overseen six games in charge of the club, winning three of those with the last being a 4-2 win over Aston Villa’s U21 side in the EFL Trophy last week.

The Royals meanwhile are wading through troubled financial waters, but halted a run of four League One games without a win after thumping Swindon Town 5-0 in the EFL Trophy earlier in the month.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Charlton are certainly improving under Appleton, and with Alfie May really starting to provide the goods, the Addicks could quickly move up the League One table.

“Reading meanwhile are in a bad place right now. Matters off the pitch have taken over headlines and results on the pitch haven’t been that good either.

“The Valley is a tough place to go and whilst Reading won’t be an easy match up, I think Charlton will get through this one.”

Charlton Athletic vs Reading prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Things aren’t looking good for Reading with concerning headlines off the pitch continuing and their struggles in League One worsening. Away to Charlton Athletic, they could be in for another tough game too.

“The Addicks are still unbeaten under Appleton and having gone four unbeaten at The Valley, I think they’ll extend their strong home run here.

“Reading have lost every League One away game and unfortunately for their loyal fan base, they might fall to yet another defeat. I’ll go for a 3-1 home win.”

Charlton Athletic vs Reading prediction: 3-1