Barnsley trio expected to miss Leyton Orient trip

Barnsley’s Kacper Lopata, Robbie Cundy and Luca Connell are all poised to be out of action again this weekend, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley are back in League One action this Saturday with an away trip to Leyton Orient. They had a break this past weekend due to international call-ups.

Centre-back pairing Lopata and Cundy are both currently sidelined through injury. Meanwhile, midfielder Connell has been ill.

The Barnsley Chronicle report ‘none’ are expected back against the O’s. Richie Wellens’ side were promoted from League Two last term.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Barnsley selection latest

Barnsley signed Lopata over the summer to bolster their defensive department. The 22-year-old, who is a former Poland youth international, was on the books at Sheffield United from 2020 to 2022.

He went on to make two first-team appearances for the Blades. The ex-Brighton and Hove Albion man then went on to have spells in non-league at Woking and Southend United before linking up with the Tykes.

Cundy also made the switch to Oakwell in 2022 and played 31 times in all competitions last term under former boss Michael Duff. Prior to his move to South Yorkshire, he had spells at Oxford United and Bristol City.

Meanwhile, Connell has been a hit at Barnsley since his transfer last year and played a key role behind them getting to the third tier play-off final in the last campaign.

The former Bolton Wanderers and Celtic man will be itching to get back on the pitch when he can. His eventual return will be a big boost.

The Tykes are 3rd in the table after a decent start to the season under Neill Collins. They are five points behind 2nd place Oxford and six behind leaders Portsmouth.