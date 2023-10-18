‘Back on track’ – Preston North End vs Millwall prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Preston North End vs Millwall prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Preston North End make their return to action hoping to get back on track following a tough run prior to the international break. After going unbeaten through their first eight games, the Lilywhites fell to three consecutive defeats.

Ryan Lowe’s side still sit in a respectable 3rd place but if they want to maintain that strong standing in the Championship table, they’ll know their form needs to improve.

As for Millwall, their inconsistency has prevented them from making meaningful inroads up the table.

The Lions have won two, drawn two and lost two in their last six games, leaving them 15th in the Championship. They narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season and while they haven’t been at their best just yet, they’ll want to be in the top-six fight again this campaign.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Millwall will know they need to find consistency if they’re to make a rise up the table after the break. They’ve not found it yet and with a trip to Preston North End awaiting, they might miss out on another win here.

“North End had a tough run before the break but they are in with a good chance of getting back on track against Millwall. They’ve been pretty formidable at Deepdale but the visitors have only lost once on the road.

“I wouldn’t be all that surprised if the points are shared here but I’m going to back the hosts to return to winning ways.”

Preston North End vs Millwall prediction: 2-1

Luke Phelps

“Preston’s dip in form was somewhat inevitable, but I didn’t think they’d go into this month’s break o the break of three-straight defeats.

“I’m confident that they’ll level out soon and a game against an out of sorts Millwall side, plagued by injuries after the break, could be a good chance for the Lilywhites.

“Millwall have been decent on the road this season though, so I think this one could be a very close and evenly-matched game. I’ll say draw.”

Preston North End vs Millwall prediction: 1-1