Attacker on radar: Millwall transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Millwall are positioned in 15th place in the table after the first 11 games of the new season.

Millwall have picked up 15 points so far this term. They are only three points off the Championship play-offs.

The Lions had a break from the action this past weekend due to international call-ups. They are back in action this Saturday with an away trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Millwall are one of a few clubs keen on Mansfield Town attacker Davis Kellior Dunn. The 25-year-old, who has played for the likes of Wrexham, Oldham Athletic and Burton Albion in the past, has scored eight goals so far this season for the Stags.

He is believed to be a man in-demand heading into the January transfer window. The likes of Hull City, QPR, Plymouth Argyle, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers have also been credited with an interest.

Goalkeeper Ryan Sandford, who cut ties with the Lions at the end of the last campaign, has been snapped up by AFC Wimbledon on a free transfer. The stopper has penned a one-month deal with the League Two outfit.

Sandford, 24, saw his contract at The Den expire in late June and he wasn’t offered an extension. He has had loan spells in the past in non-league at Dorking Wanderers, Maidstone United, Dover Athletic and Weymouth.

Millwall let striker Abdul Abdulmalik link up with Wealdstone on a temporary basis to get some more experience under his belt. The highly-rated 20-year-old will return from his spell away in January.

Full-back Kyle Smith is also on loan at Grosvenor Vale and has impressed so far in the fifth tier. His stint has recently been extended by another two months.