Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and more dealt blow in pursuit of prolific Championship man

Norwich City ace Rowe, 20, has recently been linked with a clutch of Premier League teams including Aston Villa, Brentford, Burnley, Crystal Palace, and Sheffield United.

It was TEAMtalk who first revealed the news, and their report also revealed that the Canaries plan to fend off interest in Rowe by offering him a bumper new contract to stay at Carrow Road.

Since then, Football Insider have claimed that Aston Villa are in pole position to sign the attacker, but also that David Wagner’s side will not entertain any offers for the Englishman in the January transfer window.

This season, Rowe has scored six goals in 11 Championship outings for Norwich who currently sit in 7th place of the table after the opening 11 games of the season.

Norwich City to keep Rowe?

Rowe is currently under contract until 2025. It’s a couple more years yet, but at the end of this season, the Norwich City man will be in the final year of his deal and that could be a problem for the Canaries.

If he has a prolific season and doesn’t extend his stay, then Norwich might be in a position where they’re forced to sell.

But if they can agree a new, long-term deal then it would be good news all round for Norwich, who needed someone to step up and score the goals for them this season.

Rowe remains a relatively inexperienced player but he’s having a good campaign, and links to the likes of Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are a credit to him and to Wagner too.

Norwich City return to Championship action vs Daniel Farke’s Leeds United this weekend.