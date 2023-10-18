Above Cardiff City: Where do Swansea City rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

Swansea City endured a tough start to Michael Duff’s tenure but prior to the break, the new boss’ side really started to find their groove.

Swansea City went without a victory in their first seven Championship games and after the derby day defeat to Cardiff City, fans were highly critical of Duff. The new manager was coming under growing pressure early on, but he’s turned their fortunes around dramatically.

The Swans have now won four consecutive league games, lifting them to 12th in the table. The hope will be that they can kick on from here with the international break coming to an end too.

Swansea City in the Opta Power Rankings

For starters, the Opta Power Rankings are described as a ‘global ranking system’ by The Analyst. They take into consideration factors both on and off the pitch at 13,000 domestic teams and use them to rank clubs in a giant table.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City are top of the pile with a score of 100% after winning the treble last year. Leicester City are the highest ranked of the 72 Football League teams, sitting in 66th.

Swansea City find themselves in 158th with a score of 79.5%, making them the eighth-highest ranked Championship team. Most notably, they’re a good way above rivals Cardiff City, whose score of 76.7% has them in 252nd. The likes of Werder Bremen and Lorient are just below the Swans, while Empoli and Trabzonspor are narrowly above them.

Keeping the run going

After a tough start, Swansea City have now shown what they’re capable of under Duff in their last four outings. The run should provide a huge boost to the confidence of the squad and also the coaching team, who had been under some strong scrutiny beforehand.

Maintaining form like this will quickly put the Swans in the promotion fight conversation but time will tell if they can continue in this vein after the international break.

Next up for Swansea City is a home tie against Championship leaders Leicester City.