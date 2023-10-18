‘A very difficult period’ – Dean Holden reflects on exit from ‘wonderful’ Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic’s former boss Dean Holden has admitted it was a ‘shame’ to leave the Addicks after his sacking earlier this season.

Charlton Athletic decided to part ways with manager Holden in August. There were bright signs for the 44-year-old after taking the helm in December 2022 but after a poor start to the season, the club decided it was best to move onto a new boss.

Since then, Michael Appleton has taken charge of the Addicks. They sit 14th in the League One table with 15 points from 11 games but ultimately, they’ve got ambitions of pushing further up the table.

Some felt Holden deserved more time with his squad given how early in the season his exit came and now, the out-of-work boss has opened up on his exit from Charlton Athletic.

Speaking to Sky Sports (quotes via London News Online), Holden admitted that while it was a ‘very difficult period’ after his sacking, he got over it ‘pretty quickly’. He had nothing but praise for the club though, saying:

“It was difficult in one sense. When you lose your job initially, it’s obviously a very difficult period.

“It was over the August Bank Holiday weekend – five games into the season. We won the first game and lost the next four by the odd goal. It’s difficult circumstances because it doesn’t just affect me, but all the family. I got over it pretty quickly – I’ll be honest. My private life has had some tough challenges – I have learned how to navigate this path.

“My wife always says: ‘If you want a nine to five, a boring job and no highs or lows, then go and do that’ and I certainly don’t want to do that. I digested it.

“In the first couple of weeks, I was going through the process from when I got the job at Christmas at Charlton – I was pretty much embedded in that for eight months.

“I have to say I loved every minute of it – what a wonderful football club. We were on to something really special and it was a shame it ended.”

Looking to the future

Charlton Athletic moved on quickly with the appointment of Appleton and as said himself, Holden found himself over the disappointment of his exit pretty swiftly too.

As a 44-year-old manager, there’s certainly a future in the EFL for Holden too. He’s got solid coaching pedigree behind him from his time as an assistant boss and with two permanent roles as manager now behind him, Holden will have his sights on finding success wherever his next shot in the dugout may come.

Appleton is a manager with vast League One experience and a promotion on his record. With Charlton Athletic, he’ll be hoping to add a second to his CV.