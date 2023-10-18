3 Rotherham United players Ipswich Town need to be wary of including ‘complete’ player

Rotherham United host Ipswich Town in the Championship on Friday night.

Rotherham United welcome high-flyers Ipswich Town on Friday night, in the return of Championship football following another international break.

The Millers are down in 23rd place of the table and have won just one game all season, whereas Ipswich are in 2nd and have only lost one league game all season.

Many will tip the Tractor Boys for success on Friday but Rotherham will put up a good fight, and could even cause an upset with Matt Taylor’s side having some firepower of their own.

Here we look at three Rotherham United players that Ipswich Town need to be wary off…

Ollie Rathbone

The midfielder is a huge favourite among Rotherham fans. He’s now in his third season at the club and has featured in all 11 of their opening league fixtures.

The 27-year-old is an energetic and combative midfielder who can really dictate the game from the middle of the pitch, so keeping him quiet on Friday will be imperative for Ipswich.

Christ Tiehi

Another Millers midfielder for Ipswich to be wary of is summer signing Christ Tiehi.

He’s now made nine Championship outings for Rotherham and has arguably been their best signing of the season so far, with Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis labelling him as Rotherham’s ‘most complete player’.

He’s an all-round midfielder who can make tackles and move forward with the ball, so he could also play a key role in Friday night’s game.

Jordan Hugill

Rotherham United’s top scorer in the Championship so far this season is veteran EFL forward Jordan Hugill.

The 31-year-old seems to have been around forever, and he’s still scoring goals at Championship level with three in 11 so far for the Millers.

He’s put in a couple of poor performances but on the whole, he remains a very important player, and Rotherham’s main goal threat too.

He’s a physical presence and a striker capable of scoring different kinds of goals, making him a potential problem for Ipswich.