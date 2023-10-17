‘Superb’, ‘Been terrific’ – Journalist hails Steve Bruce signing for West Brom

West Brom fans will have poor memories of Steve Bruce’s reign at the club. But during his tenure, the Baggies made a number of decent signings.

Bruce may have had very little say in transfers during his time at West Brom. But there’s no doubting that when he was there, West Brom made some good signings.

And they were largely free signings with the likes of John Swift and Jed Wallace both joining during his time at the club, with another being Erik Pieters.

The Dutchman signed on a free transfer after being released by Burnley, and whilst it looked like a fairly mediocre, if not underwhelming signing on the surface, Pieters has since proved to be one of West Brom’s shrewdest signings of the modern era.

The versatile defender has since made 46 Championship outings for West Brom, earning himself an extended deal going into this campaign after his impressive 2022/23 season.

And having his say on the 35-year-old, journalist and Baggies fan Jonny Drury posted on X this morning, writing:

“Fans can have opinions on displays, selections etc, but I don’t think you can have anything but admiration for Erik Pieters. The job he’s done since he came in on a free, largely, has been terrific. Superb free transfer.”

Pieters at West Brom

Pieters has put in consistent performances for West Brom, often playing either at centre-back or at times on the left, and always giving his all for the shirt.

He’s now one of the first names on the team sheet and if he continues to impress, he’ll give the club another decision to make regarding his future beyond this season.

And credit must go to the West Brom officials who pull off these free transfers with the Baggies having had a keen eye for free agents in the past few seasons.

Carlos Corberan’s side return to action vs Plymouth Argyle this weekend.