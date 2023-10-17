Sold out: The number of Derby County fans travelling to Shrewsbury Town this weekend

Derby County head to Shrewsbury Town in League One this weekend.

Derby County head to the Croud Meadow to face Shrewsbury Town in League One on Saturday, with the Rams looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games.

Paul Warne’s side won 2-1 away at Notts County in the EFL Trophy last time out, with their last league fixture being a disappointing 1-1 draw away at Cheltenham Town.

The Rams currently sit in 9th place of the table compared to Shrewsbury in 18th, with Matthew Taylor’s side having lost just one of their last four in League One, but having won just one of their last seven league outings.

And for Saturday’s game, Derby County will once again be backed by a sold out away following, with the club recently revealing that their allocation of 1,656 tickets has completely sold out.

Derby County travelling in numbers

Derby County fans are among the best in the Football League, let alone League One.

And despite their inconsistency in the league this season, fans continue to back their team, and they’ll want to see a win against an out of shape Shrewsbury Town side this weekend.

Rams fans would’ve been disappointed to see their side draw against Cheltenham earlier in the month and so Warne and his players have some making up to do.

A win this weekend could thrust Derby County up into the top six and finally get them closing in on the top two, with the Rams having been one of the early favourites to win the title this season.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3pm.