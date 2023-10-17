Sold out: The number of Coventry City fans heading to Bristol City this weekend

Coventry City head to Bristol City in the Championship this weekend.

Championship football returns this weekend, with Coventry City making the trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

And it promises to be a tough outing for both sides; Coventry sit in 13th compared to the Robins in 14th, with the Sky Blues having moved up the table in recent weeks after going 10 games with just one defeat.

Bristol City have been less consistent, having won just one of their last four now, losing the other three.

And for Saturday’s game, Mark Robins’ Coventry side will be backed by another sold out away following, with 3,000 Sky Blues fans making the trip, according to the club website.

Coventry City say that the club received a further allocation of 497 tickets and that they’ve since sold out, taking the total number of fans heading to Ashton Gate to 3,000.

In terms of the league table, both teams are very matched. But Coventry certainly seem to be the team in better form right now.

Their recent record is impressive and in their last three, they’ve won two, so they’re slowly starting to turn draws into wins after a tough start to the season.

Bristol City though can be a match for anyone on their day. But their home record this season is poor and so the Sky Blues should certainly fancy their chances this weekend.

Last season, these two sides played out two draws in the Championship; a goalless draw at Ashton Gate and then a 1-1 draw at the CBS Arena.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3pm and a win for the Sky Blues could thrust them right into the top 10, and to within touching distance of the play-off places.