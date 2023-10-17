Serie A club want cheaper permanent deal for young Leicester City loanee

Leicester City and Bologna have been in negotiations for a few weeks as the Serie A side look to bring down the €15m option to buy Victor Kristiansen, as per Corriere Dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

Leicester City saw a whole host of players move on following their relegation from the Premier League. Among them was Danish prodigy Kristiansen, who only joined from FC Copenhagen in January.

The 20-year-old left-back made a temporary move to Bologna after playing just 14 times for the Foxes over the second half of last season. He’s made a bright start to life with the club too, helping keep four clean sheets in his five outings while also chipping in with an assist.

Now, a fresh update on Kristiansen’s situation at the Serie A club has emerged.

A report from Corriere Dello Sport (via Sport Witness) has said that Bologna are already looking to re-negotiate the €15m (just under £13m) permanent option for the Leicester City starlet. Talks have been going on for a few weeks as they look to bring the fee down, but the club acknowledge the chances of doing so may be slim.

It is added that their best chance to do so may come if the Foxes miss out on promotion back to the Premier League.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

What could next summer hold?

Leicester City’s plans for the 2024 summer transfer window will largely depend on how this season pans out. As it stands, they’re storming the Championship having won 10 of their 11 games so far, leaving them top of the table.

A player of Kristiansen’s promise could certainly prove to be an asset for Enzo Maresca in the years to come. However, time will tell just how the rest of his and the Foxes seasons pan out.

Maresca may well opt to keep faith in the players who stuck with the club in the Championship if they do rise to the Premier League. But, a player of Kristiansen’s promise will be an asset, so letting him go to Bologna permanently for a cheaper deal might not appeal to those at the King Power Stadium.