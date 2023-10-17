Norwich City teen and released Fulham youngster on trial at QPR

QPR’s development side are in action this afternoon, taking on Bristol City’s U21s.

The USMNT man is pushing for a first start for the first-team after joining as a free agent, and today’s QPR line up had some other new names in it as well.

On the bench, QPR have two trialists in Michael Reindorf and Eric Ameyaw.

Reindorf, 18, is a midfielder and currently on the books at Norwich City, whilst the 21-year-old Ameyaw is a towering centre-back standing at 6ft 3in, and currently a free agent after being released by Fulham.

Both are on the bench as trialists for QPR’s development squad game vs Bristol City this afternoon.

Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR side have started the 2023/24 Championship campaign poorly, taking just two wins from their opening 11 games and now finding themsleves in 22nd place of the table.

QPR trialists…

QPR are making a habit of picking up unwanted youngsters and giving them another chance.

Since the Ebere Eze case study, it seems like something the R’s often try and push and Reindorf and Ameyaw could be the next two to join up with the club, and look to force their way into the first-team picture.

Reindorf remains, as per sources online, a Norwich City player, whilst Ameyaw has just left neighbours Fulham, so whether or not Reindorf would take a compensation fee to sign remains to be seen.

But it’s an exciting bit of news for QPR who could yet be relying heavily on their youth system in the coming years, especially with relegation into League One looking like a real possibility this season.

The first-team go up against Huddersfield Town this weekend.