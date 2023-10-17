MK Dons set to land highly-rated National League manager as Graham Alexander’s replacement

MK Dons are set to land Gateshead player-manager Mike Williamson as their new boss, reporter Ross Gregory has said.

MK Dons have been on the hunt for a new boss after deciding to part ways with manager Graham Alexander on Monday. It seems their search is going to be a short one though, with a new no.1 seemingly on the way in.

Gateshead boss Williamson was instilled as an early favourite thanks to the fantastic work he has been doing in the National League and now, it has been reported that he has ‘taken’ the job at Stadium MK.

Reporter Ross Gregory has said on X that Williamson and assistant manager Ian Watson are set to make the move to MK Dons after Alexander’s departure.

Hearing Mike Williamson has taken the MK Dons job. Ian Watson going with him. Big blow for Gateshead. What an incredible job they’ve both done at the Heed with results and a brilliant style of play — Ross Gregory (@rossgregory9) October 17, 2023

Williamson has been player-manager at Gateshead since the summer of 2019. In that time, he’s instilled an attractive style of play and after winning promotion from the National League North, the Heed have been regularly punching above their weight in the fifth tier.

A popular appointment?

Williamson has been tipped for a step up to the EFL for some time now and with MK Dons now swooping in, he looks set to get his chance in League Two. His style of play has made him a big hit in the lower leagues and given the Dons’ need for a clear philosophy, a, exciting young coach like Williamson makes for a promising appointment.

While some sections of the MK Dons support may have preferred a more experienced operator, Williamson will likely make for a largely popular appointment among supporters.

The Dons are winless in eight and sit 16th in the League Two table. They’re six points away from the play-off spots and 10 behind league leaders Stockport County after 13 games.