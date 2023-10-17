Midfielder heads out the exit door: Carlisle United transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Carlisle United were promoted from League Two last season after beating Stockport County in the play-off final at Wembley on penalties.

Carlisle United are now sat in 20th position in League One. They lost 1-0 against fellow newly promoted club Leyton Orient last time out.

The Cumbrians are three points above the drop zone. Paul Simpson’s side are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Portsmouth.

Carlisle midfielder Owen Moxon was wanted by Blackpool over the summer, as per The News & Star. In this latest update regarding his contract situation, Simpson has told the same publication: “We’ve put a really good offer on the table to him. It’s just about him making that decision.

“When I spoke to him he wasn’t ready to sign the contract. I will keep speaking to him because I want him to stay and to show the level of performance we saw last season.”

The manager has also said he will look into the free agent market following injuries sustained by Dylan McGeouch and Tyler Charters. He told the official club website: “We are a little bit short on numbers. We’re going to have to have a look around and see if there are any free agents who are fit and ready to come in, and who can come and make an impact straight away.”

Striker Josh Kayode was brought in on loan from Rotherham United to bolster their attacking options in the last window. It has since transpired that he was also on the radar of fellow third tier clubs such as Blackpool, Barnsley and Stevenage, as per the Yorkshire Post.

Summer recruit Sean Maguire has also revealed he had other options from elsewhere before his switch to Brunton Park. The free agent, who cut ties with Coventry City in late June, told the club website: “I had a couple of options during the summer, I spoke with the gaffer here early during pre-season. I liked the way he wanted to move the club forward and I liked the way he wanted to use me in the team.”

Carlisle have let midfielder Jayden Harris leave on loan for Eastleigh. The 24-year-old has teamed up with the National League outfit on a deal until January as he looks to get some more game time.

He moved up to Cumbria in 2022 from Aldershot Town and penned a three-year deal. He has since made 28 appearances in all competitions.