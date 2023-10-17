Manchester City showing significant interest in Leeds United prodigy, Newcastle United also keen

Leeds United academy prospect Finlay Gorman is the subject of growing interest from Manchester City, the Yorkshire Evening Post has said.

Leeds United have seen a whole host of top young talents emerge from their academy ranks over the years. Some have gone on to make names for themselves with the Whites’ first-team while others have moved onto bigger and better things away from Elland Road.

Among the current crop of promising hopefuls is Finlay Gorman, who garnered attention on social media recently for a brilliant run against Wolves’ youngsters.

14-year-old Leeds academy star Finlay Gorman 👏pic.twitter.com/KbAMg5YOqC — LUFCMOT (@LUFCMOTcom) October 11, 2023

Now, a new report from the Yorkshire Evening Post has shed light on the growing interest in the Leeds United prodigy.

The state that Manchester City hold a significant interest in Gorman, who is now 15. At such a young age, he’s already found a role in the Whites’ U18s squad, managing two goals and an assist in five U18s Premier League games

City have made contact and Newcastle United are monitoring developments with Gorman viewed as one of Leeds United’s best prospects in recent years.

Gorman has certainly caught the eye with his recent performances and with clubs like Manchester City and Newcastle United keen, Leeds United might have a fight on their hands if they want to keep him. At only 15 though, the Whites will certainly have his development at the forefront of their mind.

The emergence of Archie Gray has shown academy players can come through into the Championship club’s first-team to become regulars. Leeds United will be hoping talents like Gorman can see that and trust the club to manage their development, rather than setting sights on moves elsewhere.

It remains to be seen just how Gorman’s situation pans out but with top clubs eyeing him already, he could be one to watch in the years to come.