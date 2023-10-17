League Two ace linked: Rotherham United transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Rotherham United have the chance to bolster their ranks when the January transfer window opens.

Rotherham United are currently sat in 23rd place in the Championship table. It has been a tough start to the new season for the Millers.

Matt Taylor’s side have only won once in their first 11 outings. Only Sheffield Wednesday have picked up less points this term.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, the Yorkshire club are one of a few clubs in the Football League who are keen on Mansfield Town attacker Davis Kellior-Dunn. The 25-year-old, who has been at Wrexham, Oldham Athletic and Burton Albion in the past, has scored eight goals so far in this campaign.

He is a key player for the Stags and joined them in January of this year. The likes of Barnsley, Blackpool, Millwall, QPR, Bolton Wanderers and Hull City have also been credited with an interest in the League Two ace.

Following the end of the summer window, it has since transpired that left-back Cohen Bramall was wanted elsewhere. The 27-year-old ended up staying put beyond the deadline at the start of September.

The defender signed from Lincoln City at the start of last season and has since been a regular. Taylor told the Rotherham Advertiser:“There was a phone call; nothing official.”

It has also turned out that the Millers were interested in signing defender Danny Batth from Sunderland, as detailed in a report by the Rotherham Advertiser. However, the experienced centre-back ended up joining Norwich City instead from the Black Cats.

Striker Josh Kayode was given the green light to link up with Carlisle United on loan to get some more game time under his belt. It has since been revealed that Blackpool, Barnsley and Stevenage wanted him as well, as per the Yorkshire Post.