‘I wish him the best’ – Key Blackburn Rovers figure opens up on failed deal for player who joined Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers endured a pretty turbulent summer transfer window but ultimately, the club still managed to pull off some decent signings. However, one player who slipped through their fingers was centre-back Batth.

The 33-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Ewood Park over the course of the summer. Ultimately though, he ended up heading to Carrow Road with Norwich City, leaving Rovers without a replacement for the experienced Daniel Ayala.

Now, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers’ director of football Broughton has shed some new light on the move for Batth.

He explained that any deal would have seen the centre-back join on a free transfer. Not wanting to get into specific financial matters though, Broughton moved to wish Batth the best for his time at Norwich City. He said:

“There was no fee, Danny Batth was a free transfer. It wasn’t about a fee.

“I don’t really want to go into the financials on a player that isn’t a Blackburn Rovers player.

“Danny is a great character and I wish him the best at Norwich City, one of my former clubs. I am sure he will be a great success there.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

One for January?

After missing out on the signing of Batth, Blackburn Rovers may well turn their attentions to signing a similar player in the winter. Jon Dahl Tomasson has the likes of Dom Hyam, Hayden Carter, Scott Wharton and loan man James Hill as options at centre-back but in terms of an experienced leader similar to former player Ayala, the squad is missing one.

For that reason, it could be that one is targeted for the January window. Batth’s move to Norwich means he’ll have been crossed off the list but if Tomasson and co still want to add one, they’ll likely have one in mind by the time the window rolls around again.

Since making the move to Carrow Road, Batth has played only twice. He’s mainly been on the bench, with his two Championship outings coming off the bench in the latter stages of games.