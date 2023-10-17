‘I was just in tears’ – Ex-Norwich City star sheds light on ‘barbaric’ end to Canaries career

Norwich City’s former star Todd Cantwell has labelled the treatment he received from the club towards the end of his time there as ‘barbaric’.

Norwich City brought attacking midfielder Cantwell through their academy ranks and into the first-team. After a stint on loan in Holland with Fortuna Sittard, he quickly became a key figure, playing a key role in promotions from the Championship.

He caught the eye in the top-flight too and overall, Cantwell managed 14 goals and 12 assists in 129 games for the club.

The end of his time at Carrow Road was tough though. Form dropped away and as a result, he found limited game time and became the target for criticism from supporters before heading on loan to Bournemouth and then leaving for Rangers.

Now, Cantwell has pulled no punches when discussing Norwich City’s treatment of him.

Speaking on The Beautiful Game podcast (quotes via Match of the Day on X), the 25-year-old has admitted he was in tears and thinking of quitting football amid ‘barbaric’ treatment from the Canaries. He said:

“I spent two to three months in the U23s setup. After what I have achieved at Norwich, it was barbaric.

“It was crazy. I wasn’t allowed in the first-team dressing room and wasn’t allowed in at the same time as the first-team.

“There was times at home where I was just in tears saying ‘I’m just going to quit football completely.”

Life after Norwich City

Since leaving Norwich City in January of this year, Cantwell has played 28 times for Rangers. Across those outings, he’s chipped in with six goals and six assists, playing on the left-hand side and also in central roles.

He’s been sidelined of late through a knee injury but will be determined to prove his ability again once he’s back in action.

There’s no hiding how important Cantwell was to Norwich City when at the peak of his powers. There was a drop off in his form on the pitch in some tough times for the Canaries though and after a bitter end to his time at the club, it’ll be tougher for both him and supporters to look back on the good times they had together fondly.

Now in Scotland with Rangers, Cantwell will be determined to show his former club what they’re missing out on when he’s back in contention after injury.