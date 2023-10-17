‘Good on the ball’ – Southampton signing who splits opinion puts in 8/10 performance on international duty

Southampton beat a number of clubs to the free signing of Ryan Manning in the summer. But the Republic of Ireland man has split opinion so far.

One of Southampton’s first signings of the summer was the free signing of Manning, 27, who left Swansea City as a free agent at the end of the last campaign.

He reunited with former Swans boss Russell Martin at Southampton and he’s since featured in all 11 of his side’s Championship fixtures this season, grabbing himself two assists.

But the Irishman has divided opinion. He shone with Swansea last time round but he’s put in some poor performances for an inconsistent Southampton side this rime round.

Manning though started for Ireland in their 4-0 win over Gibraltar last night, playing the full 90 after playing the second half of the previous friendly vs Greece last week.

And writing for Irish outlet Balls.ie, journalist Gary Connaughton gave Manning an 8/10 rating, adding:

“Making his first competitive start in almost three years, Manning looked good on the ball at the back, albeit often under little pressure. He had quite a few opportunities to deliver the ball into the area from set-pieces, with his deliveries being somewhat of a mixed bag.

“He would grow into the game as it went on, controlling the pace of play in the second half. The Galway man certainly comfortable on the ball, something that has often been lacking for Ireland in this position.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Manning to come good for Southampton?

Manning shone in the second tier last season. He ended up as one of the most creative players in the league with 10 assists and five goals, so it’s easy to see why Southampton brought him in.

And it’s hard to pinpoint why he isn’t recording the same kind of numbers with Southampton. He’s playing under the same boss but admittedly, Martin has struggled so far.

When the Saints get properly up and running – if they ever do under Martin – then Manning might start to shine, but right now it’s a pretty tough time for him and his former Swansea boss.

The Saints return to action vs Hull City this weekend.